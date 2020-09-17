Release date of ‘ Laxmmi Bomb’ announced : Watch the teaser here

The release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ was announced. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his film through his social media pages.

The film will be released through OTT platforms. Film will be directly releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.

Akshay Kumar shared a spooky video featuring himself. In the video, we see how Akshay as Laxman transforms into a transgender named Laxmmi.

“Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @tusshkapoor @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @ZeeMusicCompany”, Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil horror-comedy film ‘Kanchana’ which starred Lawrence in the lead role.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.