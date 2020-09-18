A 20-year-old has been charged for allegedly taking a nap while self-driving!!!

A Canadian man has been charged with dangerous driving for allegedly taking a nap while his self-driving Tesla car clocked up more than 150km/h. Both front seats were fully reclined, and the driver and passenger were apparently asleep when they were alerted to the incident in Alberta. He had initially been charged with speeding and handed a 24-hour license suspension for fatigue, but was subsequently charged with dangerous driving.

A policeman said that:-“Nobody appeared to be in the car, but the vehicle sped up because the line was clear in front. I’ve been in policing for over 23 years, and the majority of that in traffic law enforcement, and I’m speechless. I’ve never, ever seen anything like this before but of course, the technology wasn’t there.” Tesla cars currently operate at a level-two Autopilot, which requires the driver to remain alert and ready to act, with hands on the wheel. Tesla founder Elon Musk has said he expects his vehicles to be completely autonomous, with little driver input needed, by the end of the year.