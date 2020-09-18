BJP Rajya Sabha MP tests positive for Covid-19

A BJP MP has been tested positive for Covid-19. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the Rajya Sabha MP has been tested positive for the infectious disease. He has attended the Parliament’s ongoing Monsoon Session.

“Last Friday I had got examined and was tested negative, hence attended the Parliament. But last night I had headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for Covid-19. Operating under strict protocols and medication as advised by doctors. Those who interacted with me may please consult doctors”, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tweeted.

Earlier, 25 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the maximum number of COVID-19-infected legislators hail from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).