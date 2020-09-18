Child-friendly COVID-19 ward opened in Delhi!!! Know more…

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi has come up with a special Covid-19 ward for children, the first-of-its-kind among any government hospital in the city. Children with Covid-19 usually don’t need ventilation or oxygen. Also, the pattern of living in most families is nuclear, so they would feel secluded and miss parents. And therefore they thought of coming up with this special ward so that their attention can be diverted.

The children’s ward with a theme of ‘From Suffering to Happiness’ can hold up to 40 patients. It has got seven large-screen television sets where cartoons are played to divert their minds. The rooms have been decorated with balloons and there is a provision for outdoor activities which include swings and seesaws among others. Children from the age group of 1 to 14 are to be kept in this ward. The idea to open such a ward was also encouraged by both the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. So far, the hospital was trying to keep the children happy by providing them with good food and made sure that nurses were spending time with them, but that was not sufficient enough to console them.