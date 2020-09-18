Facebook spying on Instagram users through cameras!!! Read more…

Facebook is again being accused of allegedly spying on Instagram users, this time through the unauthorized use of their mobile phone cameras. A photo-sharing app appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they weren’t actively being used. Facebook denied the reports by blaming it was a bug, which it said it was correcting, for triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras.

By obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes, Instagram and Facebook are able to collect valuable insights and market research. In last month, Facebook was accused of using facial-recognition technology to illegally harvest the biometric data of its more than 100 million Instagram users. Facebook denied the claim and said that Instagram doesn’t use face recognition technology.