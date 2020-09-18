Hilarious!!! He was so exhausted then, so he takes a nap during the robbery!!!! Read more…

Andhra Pradesh:- A 21-year-old man who attempted to rob a house in East Godavari district just couldn’t resist the temptation to sleep under the inviting cool of the air conditioner. The end result was very much on expected lines, he was getting caught red-handed. Suri Babu, a resident of Gokavaram village, attempted to rob the house of a petrol bunk owner in the district. Babu had arranged for a mask (not the COVID-19 kind), do a proper investigation of the house, thoroughly studied the daily routine of the house owner, and assessed where he keeps the cash collected from the day’s earnings, etc before trying to carry out the robbery.

Babu decided to execute the plan on September 12. He entered the unlocked house at 4 am and entered the room of the house owner. Unlike the usual routine of keeping cash inside cupboards or safe boxes, Reddy had unwittingly made it very convenient for Babu by keeping the money next to him on the table. Being an amateur, however, Babu made the mistake of sleeping on the job. He told us that he was tired and since the air conditioner was also on, he could not resist the sleep. When the police went there, he locked himself up in the room. After persuading him for a few minutes, he was detained.