Newly constructed bridge washed away ahead of its inauguration: See pics

A newly constructed bridge was washed away just ahead of its inauguration. The incident took place in Bihar.

A newly constructed in the Goabari village in Kishanganj in Bihar was washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in water level of Kankai river on Thursday. The bridge was built at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore.

The villagers alleged that there has been massive corruption in the construction of the bridge and that is the reason why the bridge has collapsed.

Also Read: 643 recoveries in Bahrain

Earlier. a newly constructed bridge washed away last month in Madhya Pradesh . Part of Sattarghat Mahasetu bridge collapsed in July just 29 days after it was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.