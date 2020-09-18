Shilpa Shetty responds to cheating allegations on her and her husband….

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are accused of cheating an investor in the gold scheme. She has responded to allegations saying that the truth will be revealed soon. NRI Sachin Joshi recently contacted the Khar police and complained that he was cheated by Satyug Gold Private Limited.

According to reports, Shilpa has spoken while talking about this fraud allegations – the truth will be revealed soon. In a conversation, Shilpa Shetty has called these allegations against her and Raj false and baseless. He said, ‘Satyug Gold has been fulfilling its client’s orders on time. We have also made a 1 kg gold deposit, the money of which is yet to be paid to Sachin Joshi and it will also attract late fees’. Shilpa Shetty also said that the court has appointed some judges for this, in front of which we have presented the information of the outstanding amount and this has been clearly mooted on the invoice and website. Shilpa said, the truth will be revealed very soon.

This company was earlier run by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rajkundra. According to the complainant, he had purchased one kilogram of gold in March 2014 for Rs 18.58 lakh under the gold scheme of the company. Under the five-year plan, he was given a gold card and promised to redeem a certain amount of gold after this period, but after the end of the period on March 25, 2019, he came to know that the company’s Bandra Kurla The office is closed. Shilpa resigned from this company in 2016 and Raj in 2017.