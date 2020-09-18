“Urmila called me a prostitute” ; Kangana asks ‘where was feminism when she was called Rudali

Chandigarh: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hits back at those who were targeting her for calling Urmila Matondkar ‘a soft porn star’. As her comment led to a huge conflict on social media, Ranaut today hit back at her detractors, tweeting where was feminism “when Urmila called me a Rudali and a prostitute?” “You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!!,” Kangana added.

“The way she was talking about me, completely teasing through the interview, pulling faces or just making a mockery out of my struggles and attacking me on the facts that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don’t have to play with my life or get my property ruined,” Kangana had said yesterday.

She had further called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’. “She is not known for acting for sure. What is she known for? for doing soft porn, right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket,” Kangana had added.Kangana’s comments were in response to an interview given by Urmila Matondkar in which the Kaun actress had said: “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.”