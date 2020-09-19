English-speaking “Sex Workers” shift to remote technology during the lockdown…Read More!!!

Conventional workers, those on the streets, have not been so lucky and almost driven into starvation. Now, they too are taking the tech route to make ends meet and some NGOs in the city are training them to handle smartphones for sex work, not just to attract clients but also stay vigilant with its safety features and tracking technology.

Kurian George is a Kochi-based spice dealer who used to frequent Bengaluru together with his buddies. He used to stay at a fancy lodge within the city limits. They are buddies with a courtesan, Laila and her buddies who meet George and his buddies at his lodge suite for events typically. He and his buddies began participating with Laila through with video-telephony app Zoom. She stated: “This is my business and I need to hold on to my regulars or they’ll look for other options. During the lockdown, I began a Zoom session and sent invites to clients for single and group sessions.”



According to Laila, many co-workers additionally began on-line choices and one on-ones are sometimes via Whatsapp, Telegram or Kik Messenger whereas group meets are hosted on Zoom, Skype and Google Teams. The steamy periods unfold typically with ladies masking their faces with strict no-no to recording by the receiver. She accepts cost prematurely via e-wallet choices.

Elsewhere, a transgender individual from Ulsoor is an energetic member on homosexual courting apps. “I used to stand on MG Road but Covid completely killed my livelihood. Then, one of my regulars introduced me to video chatting and helped me open an account on Paytm,” says the 36-year-old who has been assembly shoppers online via Whatsapp video.

A Bangalore Based NGO, carried out a survey amongst ladies intercourse workers on cell phones they personal and their information on smartphone utilization. “We did among 100 workers, mostly from the lower sections of the society, and found many aren’t very savvy with smartphones but most received demands from clients to use it for online interactions,” stated govt director Shubha Chacko. Her crew has been coaching them to use smartphones not only for work but additionally security via apps to ship location info to friends. “They’re often secretive about their profession and use of smartphones is a double-edged sword. We teach them pros and cons and to remain vigilant and not fall for recordings or photography,” she provides. Nisha Gulur, coordinator, Karnataka Sex Workers Union, an initiative to tutor workers on smartphone utilization to shield their livelihood has been deliberate.