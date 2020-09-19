Gulf country to deport expats

A court in Gulf country has decided to deport expats. A Bahraini court has ruled to deport foreigners for violating rules of domestic isolation imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decisions were issued by the Minor Criminal Court including fines ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 Bahraini dinars against the offenders and a deportation order for three foreigners among them.

In an unrelated case, the court ordered a restaurant to pay a fine of BD5,000 for failing to comply with anti-coronavirus precautions .