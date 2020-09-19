Kangana tweeted ‘We need to protect the industry from various terrorists’…Read more!!!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often expresses her opinion on social issues. Kangana is currently speaking her voice on the dislocations spread in Bollywood. Kangana has tweeted out the name of terrorism spreading in the film industry. He wrote, ‘We need to protect the industry from various terrorists – nepotism terrorism, drugs mafia terrorism, gender discrimination, religious and regional terrorism, terrorism of foreign films, piracy terrorism, terrorism related to exploitation of workers, exploitation of talent Terrorism.

In another tweet she writes, ‘Dubbed regional films are mostly not released across India but dubbed Hollywood films are released. This is worrisome. The reason is the quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly on the theater screen has also created an aspirational imagination for Hollywood films. ‘

Kangana Ranaut, while supporting the Kisan Bill, tweeted, ‘Those who used to make noise of the plight of farmers day and night, today they want to stop the government’s public welfare schemes by empowering the farmers in the country interest, boycotting the self-reliant bill . The miseries of these unhappy people will probably never end’.