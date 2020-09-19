‘Kerala has become a safe haven for terrorists, government should take strict action’: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

Veteran BJP leader and former Mizoram governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan has came down heavily against the CPM led Kerala state government. The former BJP state president attacked the Kerala government referring to the arrest of Al Qaeda terrorists from the state.

Kummanam accused that the state has become a safe haven for the terrorists and the reason for this the inaction and soft corner of the government. The senior BJP leader took to his social media handle to hit out the state government.

The BJP leader said that the government must give up the soft corner to the terrorist activity and must take strict action. The support that terrorist groups had received in Kerala till now is a mater of serious concern.

Not taking effective investigation and strict measures in the earlier cases is the reason that terroir groups are basing in Kerala, he added.

