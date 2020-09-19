Residents worried seeing colored water flowing in Vrishabhavati valley….

BENGALURU: A thick, yellow liquid floating in one of its streams of Vrishabhavati river for the last one month. The pungent, nauseating stench emerging out of it makes residents feel ill. The 1,018-acre Valley is highly contaminated as large quantities of untreated sewage is let into it. Effluents from industries at Peenya, Yeshwanthpur and Rajajinagar continue to be discharged into it.

S K G Vijayalakshmi, a resident, said, “We recently took a sample of this water, and sent it to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal. A KSPCB representative visited the spot and later sent us a message saying it was not polluted.” The liquid passing through used to be soapy and brown earlier, but the colour has changed to yellow now, she said. A member of Namami Vrishabhavathi Foundation, a trust formed nearly six months ago, said that they have received complaints from residents.

A senior Pollution Control Board official said that a committee was constituted earlier this week. “It comprises industry representatives, pollution board officials, experts and NGOs. They will monitor and arrive at a solution. The specific discharge could be from some industry,” he added.