The schools in the state will reopen for Classes 9-12 from Monday, September 21. The Himachal Pradesh government has announced this. The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday evening

The Cabinet approved the proposal to open educational institutions outside the containment zones in the state from September 21 . These schools will be opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12.

Earlier, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued Union Government has allowed the a partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9-12.

Schools in the country were closed since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.