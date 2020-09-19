Sculptor creates a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput: See pics

A wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been created. The statue was built by a sculptor named Sukanto Roy from Asansol in West Bengal.

The wax statue of the actor is seen dressed in a white tee and black track pants, paired with a denim jacket. It bears the actor’s famous smile.

“I liked him (Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum. However, if Sushant’s family requests for his statue, I will make a new one”, said Roy.

Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and many others have been arrested in a drug case related to the late actor’s death.