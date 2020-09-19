“Tired and AC on” ; Robber couldn’t resist taking a nap after robbery.

Andhra Pradesh; A thief fell asleep in the comfort of an AC room in the course of his burglary.A 21-year-old man who attempted to rob a house in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district fell asleep under the bed of the owner in middle of the night and eventually caught red-handed.

Suri Babu attempted the theft on September 12 ,after doing a sketch of the house, which belonged to the owner of a petrol bunk owner, for a long period. During that period, he had carefully observed the daily details of Satti Venkat Reddy, where does he keep his money, when does he fall asleep etc.

On the particular night at 4 am, Babu entered the unlocked house and stepped inside Reddy’s room who was by then fast asleep.Making it easier for Babu, Reddy for some reason, had kept the cash on his side table that night.Meanwhile, unable to resist the temptation of a cool room, an exhausted Babu curled up under Reddy’s cot and dosed off for quite a long time.

Waking up to Babu’s snoring, Reddy immediately locked the room from outside and called the cops.Once the police stormed inside the room, Babu locked himself inside. However, after a lot of persuasion he finally opened the door and admitted to his crime.The police revealed that Babu ran a small sweet shop but didn’t make much money out of it. Drowned in debts, he thought a theft would help him come out of his financial troubles. His family also admitted to him being an amateur thief.Although he failed at committing the crime, but has been arrested for attempting to steal.