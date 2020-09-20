“Breaking News” ; China Formulating “Tricky Build-Ups” Near The Border!!!

Ladakh ; Between the heated pressure between Indo-china troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the latter has once again showed its treacherous character. After facing distressing defeats in Pangong, Chinese President Xi Jingping has ordered his army to open another advancement against India.

China has increased the deployment of its troops at six areas along LAC near Arunachal Pradesh border. China has also built a road near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bisa.The Indian Army is ready to respond to China’s challenge and Army is on alert in 4 sensitive areas of LAC in the border. The activities of the People Liberation Army’s of China are being closely monitored in those areas where conflict took place between the two countries’ Army in 1962. The surveillance has been increased in 6 disputed areas and 4 sensitive areas along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

This new attempt of China once again proves that Beijing’s words and actions are not the same. Patrolling has been increased in several areas of Arunachal Pradesh to obstruct any attempt of incursion by China.Notably, China ventures its claim over the entire Asapilla sector which is strategically important area. The sector is situated hundreds of feet above the sea level and this makes it tough for the Chinese Army to remain on top of the peaks of this sector in winters.