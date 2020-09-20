First Kisan Rail flagged off from Karnataka!!! Read more…

Bengaluru: The first Kisan Rail from Karnataka started on Saturday, with the special train leaving the KSR Bengaluru station for Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi. The train left Bengaluru with 30 tonnes of vegetables and other agricultural produce. It will have stops at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davanagere, Hubballi, Londa, Belagavi, and other states where more items are expected to be loaded.

The train will have a composition of 10 VPH (High Capacity Parcel Vans) one Brake Luggage cum Generator Car, One Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van with Disabled Friendly Compartment (Total: 12 LHB coaches). The South Western Railway also said that loading/unloading was permitted at any of the en-route stoppages and consignments must be loaded within the allowed time. Passengers will not be allowed to travel on the train. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11.45 pm on Monday. In the return direction, the train will leave Delhi at 11 am on Tuesday and reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.45 pm on Thursday.