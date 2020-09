Former Prime Minister of Canada, John Turner died Saturday. He was aged 91.

Turner was in Prime Minister’s office for just 11 weeks. He and his Liberal Party faced a massive electoral defeat in 1984. Before becoming prime minister, he had held the posts of finance and justice minister.

Turner is survived by his wife Geills and four children.