Gulf based airline company resumes services to more than 90 destinations

A leading airline company based in a Gulf country has announced that it is resuming services to more than 90 destinations. This include services that were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways has announced this. Qatar Airways has resumed service to more than 30 cities. Now Qatar Airways is planning to resume services to Amman, Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek, Accra. Copenhagen, Dhaka, Entebbe, Hanoi, Madrid, Manchester, Manila, Seychelles, Stockholm, Windhoek Yerevan. With this, the number of cities operating Qatar Airways’ international service will exceed 90.