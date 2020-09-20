IMD forecasts heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country.

IMD predicted that Rajasthan is likely to experience dry weather .

The Kolkata city may get heavy rain between Sunday and Monday. This is because of the influence of a low-pressure system over Northeastern Bay of Bengal. The rain is expected to be accompanied by gusts of wind clocking 30kmph .

Widespread and very heavy rain is likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Konkan and Goa from September 19 to 22. Extremely heavy rain is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during September 19 to 20; over north Kerala and ghat sections of South Interior Karnataka on September 19 and 20; over south Konkan and Goa on September 21 and 22.