Lok Sabha MP N.K.Premachandran tests positive for Covid-19

N.K.Premachandran, the Lok Sabha member from Kollam in Kerala was tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted in AIIMS in Delhi.

Also Read: Total lockdown from September 21 to 27 imposed as coronavirus cases increases

He had undergone for Covid-19 test on Saturday. He has attended the Lok Sabha yesterday.

He has also attended a press conference with other UDF MPs. The RSP MP has attended in the protest against agriculture bill in front of Lok Sabha on Sunday morning. So all the leaders and MPs who came in to contact with him must under go self-isolation.