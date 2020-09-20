Schools to partially reopen from Monday

Schools in many states will reopen partially from Monday, September 21. The schools were reopening as the Union government has allowed to partially reopen the schools in the fourth phase of the Unlock process and said that students of Classes 9 and 12 can return purely on a voluntary basis.

Also Read: Hospitals run out of beds

The schools in Rajasthan will reopen from Monday. The state government has confirmed that the guidelines issued by the Union government will be strictly followed.

Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have announced that they will not allow classes to resume from Monday.