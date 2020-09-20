Uganda’s Makerere University Ivory Tower on fire….

Uganda: A fire has ravaged an iconic building at Uganda’s Makerere University, which is a prominent landmark in the capital which is commonly known as the “Ivory Tower”. An overnight blaze has left its distinctive white walls with blue-shuttered windows blackened.

Police in Kampala have started an investigation into what the reason of the fire is, at one of Africa’s oldest and most prestigious universities. The vice-chancellor described the destruction as unbelievable. “It is a very dark morning for Makerere University. Our iconic Main Administration Building caught fire and the destruction is unbelievable. But we are determined to restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible,”

Fire officials fought the huge fire from around midnight until dawn. Initial reports indicate that the fire may have started from the roof, spreading to floors that contains the finance and records department. “The building holds student records, and the basement is full of archive files spanning the whole history of the institution,” he tweeted.