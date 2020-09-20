‘We have a serious problem’; Selena Gomez shares a message to Mark Zuckerberg!!!

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to accuse Facebook of spreading hate speech and misinformation. The singer wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that, “Selena here. It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem.”

Gomez, who has more than 77 million Facebook followers and 193 million on the Facebook-owned Instagram, stated that both sites “are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry” and challenged the executives to stop the phenomenon. Selena Gomez reached out to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about a “serious problem” with the social media site. Gomez did not cite the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change, the NAACP, and other civil rights organizations, but her request followed a mass Hollywood Instagram “freeze” that took place on Wednesday. Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Leonardo DiCaprio were just several of many celebs to stay offline for the cause.