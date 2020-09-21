Country bans entry foreign travellers

A country has decided to ban the entry of foreign travellers. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Iraq government has taken the decision to ban the entry of foreign travellers. Hassan Al Tamimi, the Iraqi Health Minister has announced this.

“the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety decided not to allow any foreigner to enter Iraq in the coming days, except for the diplomatic missions”, said Tamimi.

Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,438 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 319,035. 64 new fatalities from were also reported , taking the death toll to 8,555, while 4,052 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 253,591.