Country may debar Indian travellers from entering

A country may soon ban Indian travellers for entering the country. South Africa is likely to take this decision.

South Africa has started preparation for resuming International passenger flight services from October 1. But it is reported that the African country may debar travellers from India and Brazil as both the countries had reported highest number of infections.

The list of countries barred from entering South Africa is still being compiled by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, in consultation with other government ministries. It is expected to be finalised by early next week. The UK and France are also expected to be on the list.