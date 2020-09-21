Emmy Award 2020:- Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston and many others created their own Red carpet moments..

The 72nd Emmy Awards, the first major COVID-era award show opened with host Jimmy Kimmel greeting an empty Los Angeles theatre, filled only with cardboard cutouts of celebrities. While the glitz and the glamour of the past years may be missing, with no red carpet, celebrities accepting their awards virtually, with only a handful present at the venue, and none of the hordes that would usually be crowding around the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities, our inner fashion critics won’t be left with anything.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks surrounded by cardboard cutouts of actors in the audience during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. Despite beaming in virtually to the venue, the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, unlike us who wear a formal shirt with pajama bottoms for work Zoom calls, the celebrities brought their A-game dressing up to the nines as they made virtual appearances for Emmys 2020.

A cool thing about the #Emmys being virtual or whatever is that it enables celebrities to serve LEWKS without worrying about practicality. Absolutely delighted to see Regina King in this Schiaparelli gown! ? pic.twitter.com/BVgr8lbYJo — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 20, 2020

Zendaya, who won the award for best lead actress in a drama for her role in Euphoria, wore a purple Christopher John Rogers outfit with a black bodice, plunging neckline and ballooned skirt. Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her role in The Morning Show, first shared photos of herself in her loungewear and facemask, as she sipped on bubbly. Some celebrities also used the opportunity to highlight political issues like Black Lives Matter. Watchmen star Regina King wore a fuchsia pink suit, inside which she wore a ‘justice for Breonna Taylor’ T-shirt. She later shared pictures in a stunning blue Schiaparelli gown. Blackish actor Tracee Ellis Ross entered the venue looking like a million bucks in her gold foil layered high-low gown by Alexandre Vauthier, along with a matching mask.