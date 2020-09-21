Gulf country foils terrorist attack supported by Iran

A Gulf country has revealed that it has foiled a terror attack planned by militants backed by Iran. The Interior Ministry of Bahrain has made this revelations.

The Bahraini newspaper, Akhbar Al Khaleej has reported that the interior ministry investigations found that a new group called the “Qassem Soleimani Brigade” had planned to attack several public and security structures in Bahrain.

The terrorist organization had drawn up a plan to blow up a number of public and security facilities in Bahrain, in addition to monitoring a number of private guards for important figures in the country with the aim of assassinating them, in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.