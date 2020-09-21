Human skeletons found during search operation in Kedarnath….

DEHRADUN: 4 human skeletons were found by teams which were assigned last week to conduct a joint search operation along the mountainous terrains around Kedarnath shrine.

The superintendent of police said, “The skeletons have been found between areas of Garud Chatti and Gau Mukhda. DNA samples have been taken by the health department experts who are with the team.” The remains believed to be of those went missing during 2013 flash floods of Kedarnath will be tested for DNA. The last rites of the remains found will be conducted in Sonprayag.

Till date total 703 skeletons have been found around the shrine out of which 545 were found in 2013, 63 in 2014, three in 2015, 60 in 2016, seven in 2017 and 21 in the year 2018. The tragedy is said to have caused deaths of over 10,000 people in which 4021 are said to have gone missing. The entire operation is being video graphed to preserve for further reference and as an evidence of the work done.

Several such search operations for the missing people have been conducted by the police in the last seven years leading to the recovery of remains of people. Later, DNA tests reveled that those people had gone missing in 2013 deluge.