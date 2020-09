Kedarnath flood:- 4 human skeletons found during the intensive search!!! Read more…

Uttarakhand:- Four human skeletons were found by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel has been given the task to trace the remains of the people missing since the 2013 Kedarnath flash floods. During the intensive search operation, they have found four male skeletons. The deceased went missing during the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.

These bodies will be sent for the DNA test and will be cremated in Mandakini and Sone rivers. A total of 10 teams have been deployed at various track routes including the Gaurikund-Kedarnath by the state government for this search operation. It is worth noticing that the state government had conducted several search operations in this regard in the past six years also, in which more than 600 skeletons have been found.