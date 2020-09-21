LLB student arrested for accused of spying cops!!! Read more…

Mumbai:- A second-year LLB student, caught at police not wearing a mask and was booked for “spying” under the Official Secrets Act after he tried to videograph the police station on his mobile phone. A blockade had been put up at Wadala bridge to check traffic violators and those driving without a mask. Mukesh Singh (31), who was riding a motorcycle with Manoj Shukla (30) as pillion, was stopped at the nakabandi for not wearing a face mask. Singh was also found driving without a license on him.

Singh allegedly misbehaved with the on-duty police personnel at the nakabandi and was taken to Wadala police station for registration of a case on charges of flouting lockdown norms. Singh tried to videograph the station house and the police personnel on his mobile phone. Singh has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, section 3 (penalties for spying) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and sections 3 and 181 of the Motor Vehicle Act.