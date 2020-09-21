“Love from an ex-wife”: Kalki Slams Sexual Assault Claims Against Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai ; Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, has spoken in his defence, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by an actor named Payal Ghosh. Kalki, in her social media statement, hailed Anurag as a champion of women, both on the screen and in real life. They were married from 2011 to 2015.

“Trolls toh troll karenge (trolls will troll),” Kalki wrote in her tweet. In her statement, she said;

Payal Ghosh, in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had accused the filmmaker of forcing himself upon her. She wrote on Saturday, “Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Narendra Modi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”