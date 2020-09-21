Release date of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ announced; New poster also unveiled

The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ was announced . Bollywood actor John Abraham, who plays the lead role in the film has announced the release date of the fil. John Abraham also unveiled a new poster of the film too through his social media handle.

“Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021 (In the land where mother Ganga flows, even blood is coloured in the shades of the tricolour)”, tweeted John Abraham.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s Satyameva Jayate.The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur. In?October last year, two other posters for the film, featuring John and Divya, had been unveiled by the makers. The film will be released on May 12,2021.