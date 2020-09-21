Suspended ‘Rajya Sabha MPs’ Refused to Leave & Started a Protest !!!

New Delhi ; The members of Parliament (MPs), who were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, have refused to leave the premises and started a protest.The MPs are holding placards and pamphlets which say ‘we will fight for farmers’.These 8 MPs were suspended a day after fuss in the upper house of Parliament during the passage of the farm bills. The behaviour of these parliamentarians were criticised by the ruling party leaders and the government.

Chairman of the House, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, had termed the behaviour of members “unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable” and one that has “tarnished” the image of Parliament, particularly the House of Elders.Two key farm bills were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting Opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater close examination.

After the bills were passed, the Opposition called it a “black day”, while the ruling party members sought action against the MPs responsible for the brawl. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, at a press conference on Sunday evening, said the behaviour has defamed the image of Parliament.Between opposition, the motion was adopted by voice vote and Chairman Naidu asked them to leave the House but they remained present and protested against the ruling.As the protests continued, Naidu adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.