Alert!!! Ensure your and your loved ones safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow these steps…Read more

Everyone should have to take steps to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. Wash hands regularly, stay at least 6 feet away from others whenever possible, and wear masks. But it is all the more likely to come across a COVID-19 positive person or contract the disease during this unlock time. What do you do if you come to know that a person you met a week ago, has tested positive for COVID-19? Most people think they haven’t required testing to decide when they can be around others. But ensure your and the safety of your loved ones is the main thing you can do. Follow these steps during this situation:-

Given the long incubation period

Evaluate if you have a close contact with the person. If yes you have to give a long incubation period. The incubation period usually ranges between 1 day to 12.5 days but can be as long as 14 days also. A minor sore throat which may not be related to COVID-19 at all can make you anxious and agitated during this time. So, should you be worried about being exposed to the coronavirus, if it has been more than 7 days, you need to follow the next step.

Isolate yourself at home

The first line of action you can do is to isolate yourself at home. Even if it has been 7 days since you met the person who has just now tested positive for COVID-19, you have to completely cut down your interactions with the outsiders and limit your interactions with the household members for 1 more week.

Monitor your symptoms

Carefully monitor your symptoms, watch out for any sign or symptom which feels out of ordinary it could be a lingering headache that you never really get, loss of smell and taste, dry cough, fever, or extreme exhaustion. You should check your temperature twice a day, until 14 days after the last exposure. Make sure to take an appointment beforehand and wear face cover at all times during your visit to the doctor’s clinic.

Inform others

Since symptoms may develop between 2 days to 14 days following the exposure of the virus, it is also advisable to inform others you may have come in contact within the last 7 days, even if you haven’t developed any symptoms as of now.

Do not start self-medication

It is important that you do not start self-medication if you feel that you are developing any telltale symptoms of COVID-19 or any unusual signs. Make sure that you consult a doctor, either on phone, virtually or in-person to get the correct course of treatment for the disease.