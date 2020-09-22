Budgam encounter:- 1 terrorist killed by security forces!!! Read more…

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at Chrar-i-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The firefight started after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation after receiving specific information. The security forces zeroed in the site the terrorists’ hideout, they came under heavy firing from the ultras that triggered the encounter. “One unidentified terrorist killed in the Budgam encounter. Operation going on,” police said.

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel started on Monday evening. More details in this regard are awaited. The Kashmir zone police had tweeted yesterday stating, “Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”