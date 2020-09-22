Chinese death-row inmate escapes from jail by digging a tunnel!!! Read more…

TANGERANG: A Chinese drug trafficker on death row escaped from a jail near Indonesia’s capital after digging a 30-meter tunnel from his cell. Cai Ji Fan, sentenced to death in 2017 for trafficking 110 kilograms (230 pounds) of methamphetamine, broke out of Tangerang prison in Banten last week via the narrow tunnel, which connected to a sewer. “This is the second time he escaped,” said Tangerang police’s chief Sugeng Hariyanto, adding he also managed to get out of the National Police-Criminal Investigation Department cells in Jakarta while on remand.

They had recovered a crowbar, chisel, screwdriver, and other tools used to dig the hole, speculating he may have got them from building work being done on a prison kitchen. Although rare by foreigners, jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where most prisons are overcrowded and poorly staffed. In 2018, some 90 inmates escaped a prison in Banda Aceh after tearing down a fence during a prayer gathering. A year earlier more than 400 inmates broke out of an overcrowded prison in Riau province.