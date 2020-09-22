DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Heavy rain: IMD issues alert in 7 districts

Sep 22, 2020, 07:58 am IST

The national weather forecasting agency, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain will occur in central Kerala and northern Kerala. IMD has issued an ‘Yellow Alert’ in 7 districts.

Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday .

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea as strong winds are likely along the Kerala coast. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a high wave alert for the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, 4 people had died in rain-related incident s in Kerala. Two persons died in separate incidents in Kasaragod district.

