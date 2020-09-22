Renowned Bollywood actress dies due to covid-19

A renowned Indian actress had died due to Covid-19. Ashalata Wabgaonkar, the popular actress died at the age of 79.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar, a popular face in Marathi and Bollywood films was been admitted in a hospital 4 days ago after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress had reportedly contracted the coronavirus infection during the shootings of a teleserial. Her last rites will be performed in Satara.

Her first Bollywood film was ‘Zanjeer’. In this film, Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s step mother. Ashalata received the Filmfare Best Co-Artist Award for Basu Chatterjee’s film Apne Paraye.