Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah services in phased manner

The Saudi Arabian government has decided to resume Umrah services in a phased manner. The suspension on Umrah services will be lifted soon by the Saudi Arabian government.

“The temporary suspension of Umrah pilgrimage and visits to the two holy mosques will be lifted in a phased manner. The gradual resumption of Umrah and visits to the holly sites will rely on technical solutions that enable companies providing Umrah services to further improve their services as well as to promote themselves locally and globally”, said Mohammed Saleh Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah.