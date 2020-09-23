Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a kid; Kangana Ranaut shares an old video…

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut has now shared an old video of Anurag talking about molesting a ‘kid’, after actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Kangana has been continually going back-and-forth with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, with both of them putting forward their contrary opinions about many things.

Kangana wrote on twitter, “I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer.” For the uninformed, Anurag is seen speaking about how he would slap a little kid when no one was around and later would hug the kid and cry in front of him. He then went on to reveal what happened when he was apprehended by the boy’s parents in front of the principal.

Watch video:

I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Recently a written complaint has been filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the offences including rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, and outraging the modesty of woman under sections 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC after the actor Payal Ghosh alleged that the director tried to force himself on her in 2014.