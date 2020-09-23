Egyptian man carries a cellphone in his stomach for 7 months….

Cairo: A young Egyptian swallowed a mobile phone around seven months ago in a prank with friends. The gadget was detected in the 28-year-old man’s stomach after he underwent an ultrasound scan in a state hospital in the province of Benha, north of Cairo.

Dr Mohammed Al Jazar, a consultant of pulmonary tumours and heart surgeon, said the ultrasound showed the presence of the mobile inside the man’s stomach. “The patient has been referred to the general surgery department in the hospital to undergo emergency surgery,” Dr Al Jazar said.

The patient swallowed up the device seven months ago during a bout of joking with his friends without telling his family since then. He reportedly thought that he would be able to vomit it.