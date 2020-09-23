Gardener pulls out a potato that looks very much like her dog….

England: A gardener from the UK was left both shocked and amused after she harvested a potato that resembled her pet dog. While digging up spuds in her garden, Joanne Gudger noticed a big one that looked a lot like her 13-year-old American Bulldog.

She took a photo of the potato and shared it with her friends and family members. She also posted it on the Facebook group ‘Allotment beginners uk’ alongside a picture of her dog, Dave. “As soon as I pulled it out of the soil I knew straight away that it looked like Dave and I took a picture to send to my other half, Mark – even he said it’s the spitting image of him,” Joanne told.

When you grow a potato that resembles your dog 😂

Over on the 'Allotment Growers UK' Facebook group, Joanne Gudger has managed to grow a potato that looks like her dog 'Dave'.https://t.co/M5syF2Jl05 pic.twitter.com/3IcqP0aqSX — Grow Like Grandad (@GrowLikeGrandad) September 10, 2020

The picture received hundreds of likes on the Facebook group with many commenting that the resemblance is striking. Joanne and her family decided to keep the potato on a windowsill. She said it’s hard to eat something that is a masterpiece. Unfortunately, it started rotting and go composted.