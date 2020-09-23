DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeInternationalSpecialFood

Gardener pulls out a potato that looks very much like her dog….

Sep 23, 2020, 10:35 pm IST

England: A gardener from the UK was left both shocked and amused after she harvested a potato that resembled her pet dog. While digging up spuds in her garden, Joanne Gudger noticed a big one that looked a lot like her 13-year-old American Bulldog.

MERCURY PRESS. Pictured: The potato resembling Dave the American bulldog.
A woman was left in hysterics after she discovered her home-grown potato looked like her pet DOG.
Keen gardener Joanne Gudger, 47, harvested some spuds at her allotment last week and was amazed to find that one resembled the head of her 13-year-old American bulldog, named Dave.
The mum-of-three, from Atherstone, Warwickshire, rushed to take a hilarious snap of her find, to share with family and friends – who all couldn’t believe how similar the potato looked to Joanne’s beloved hound.SEE MERCURY COPY
MERCURY PRESS. Pictured: Dave the American bulldog.
A woman was left in hysterics after she discovered her home-grown potato looked like her pet DOG.
Keen gardener Joanne Gudger, 47, harvested some spuds at her allotment last week and was amazed to find that one resembled the head of her 13-year-old American bulldog, named Dave.
The mum-of-three, from Atherstone, Warwickshire, rushed to take a hilarious snap of her find, to share with family and friends – who all couldn’t believe how similar the potato looked to Joanne’s beloved hound.SEE MERCURY COPY

She took a photo of the potato and shared it with her friends and family members. She also posted it on the Facebook group ‘Allotment beginners uk’ alongside a picture of her dog, Dave. “As soon as I pulled it out of the soil I knew straight away that it looked like Dave and I took a picture to send to my other half, Mark – even he said it’s the spitting image of him,” Joanne told.

 

The picture received hundreds of likes on the Facebook group with many commenting that the resemblance is striking. Joanne and her family decided to keep the potato on a windowsill. She said it’s hard to eat something that is a masterpiece. Unfortunately, it started rotting and go composted.

Tags
Sep 23, 2020, 10:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button