India successfully conducted the flight test of ABHAYAS!!! Know more…

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the successful flight test of ABHYAS. The flight test was done from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha. ABHYAS is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO and it is launched using twin underslung booster. DRDO has designed Abhyas on an in-line small gas turbine engine and the device uses indigenously developed micro-electro-mechanical systems-based system for navigation and guidance.DRDO has adopted its Lakshya tow body to design the fuselage for the Abhyas. The fuselage consists of five sections, namely the nose cone, equipment bay, fuel tank bay, air intake bay, and tail cone. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS – High-Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for the evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this achievement.” Abhyas’s radar cross-section (RCS) and its visual and infrared signatures can be used to simulate a variety of aircraft for air-defense weapon practices.