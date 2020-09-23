“Kolkata Knight Riders” welcomed by the lights up in Burj Khalifa ; See Video !!!

Dubai ; The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai has extended its all lit up welcoming to the Kolkata Knight Riders and wishing them good luck ahead of their match against the Mumbai Indians. It’s no news that the co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is popular in the UAE and this gesture by Dubai was all the more endearing and grand.

The enormous LED display began last night and showcased the KKR team players in their signature purple shade.“Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain raiser! We won’t stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight”: KKR wrote on their Twitter, posting a video of the grand welcoming.

????? ?? Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the ? Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight! ?#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020

KKR are scheduled to begin their IPL 2020 campaign on September 23, as they lock horns with 4-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. It will be a challenge for Dinesh Karthik’s team as they have managed to win only 6 out of their 25 head to head clashes with the defending IPL champions.

With their IPL 2020 campaign set to begin, KKR look more confident with one of the best sides of the league this year. Captain Dinesh Karthik has also hinted at Shubhman Gill and Sunil Narine opening the innings on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.