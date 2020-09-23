US VP Mike Pence’s jet makes an Emergency landing!!! Read more…

Manchester:- The plane carrying Vice President Mike Pence made an emergency landing shortly after striking a bird, returning to the New Hampshire airport from where it had just taken off. Pilots on the modified Boeing Co. 757 declared an emergency shortly after 7 p.m. local time, the report said. The jet returned to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Bird strikes rarely cause crashes, and U.S. aviation regulations require that aircraft and engines be able to withstand impacts with them. But they can shatter windscreens, heavily damage wings or snuff out engines in extreme cases.

A US Airways flight departing from New York’s LaGuardia Airport in January 2009 struck a flock of geese, damaging both engines and forcing the pilots to touch down in the Hudson River. No one was killed and the plane’s captain, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, became a national hero.