WhatsApp is working on a new disappearing messages feature!!!! Know more…

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the much-awaited self-destructing message feature for its Android Beta version. The Facebook-owned messaging app is still working on this update to provide a more stable and bug-free experience to its users before releasing the feature. The update will automatically delete a message after a particular period of time as set by the user. Users who have enrolled themselves for the Google Play beta program can download the latest version. Alternatively, you can also manually update the app by downloading it from the APK available on the APK Mirror platform.

As the feature is still under development, all Android users may not be able to see an update notification on their Google Play Store. Reportedly, WhatsApp has renamed the feature’s name from ‘Disappearing Messages’ to ‘Delete Messages’ before the official rollout. The feature will be initially available for group chats and can be enabled by the group’s administrators. The ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that already exists in the popular messaging app, ‘Delete Message’ feature or the disappearing messages feature will automatically delete or in fact make the messages “disappear” in a way that it would seem like the message never existed.