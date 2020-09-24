IPL 2020:- K L Rahul rewrites IPL record books by a sensational century against RCB…

KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 IPL season against Royal Challengers Bangalore in on Thursday. He surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. At the end of the match, Rahul’s 132* was more than what RCB managed as a team. Virat Kohli and Co were bowled out for 109 as KXIP won by 97 runs. Rahul also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2000 IPL runs. He clipped away a full-length delivery to fine leg for four to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who reached the milestone in 63 matches.

Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18th over by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, played the role of sheet anchor early on before scoring 132* off 69 balls that were laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. After he was dropped for a second time, Rahul scored 42 off nine balls as Kohli could only look on, while applauding while his India teammate when he got to the century. This was Rahul’s second century in the tournament, after his knock against Mumbai Indians last year.

Highest scores by Indians in IPL: 132* – KL RAHUL today

128* – Rishabh Pant, 2018

127 – Murali Vijay, 2010

122 – Virender Sehwag, 2014

120* – Paul Valthaty, 2011#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 24, 2020

